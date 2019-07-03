LIMA — John Joseph O'Keefe, age 74, passed away at 12:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Lima Convalescent Rehab.

John was born on June 8, 1945, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Eugene and Mildred (Siebeneck) O'Keefe. On May 6, 1978, he married the love of his life, Marcia Lee (Hartman) O'Keefe, who survives in Lima.

John worked at Clark Equipment and then went on to work for and retire from General Dynamics as a welder. He loved being with his children, grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He always enjoyed helping people.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters: Tonya (Matthew) Cottrell of Lima and Tamara Schrolucke of Spencerville, six grandchildren: Brandon Crawford, Matthew Crawford, Jeremiah Cottrell, Donovan Maier, Jayden Maier and Jodie Schrolucke, and a brother Bob (Sherry) O'Keefe.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: Bill and Bud O'Keefe, and three sisters: Ruth Carroll, Carol O'Keefe and Patricia Wheeler.

The family will receive friends from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. A funeral service will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Charles Boomhower will officiate.

Entombment will follow at Gethsemani Mausoleum, Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to the .

