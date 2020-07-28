CINCINNATI — John Edward Pack, 71, was called Home on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

He had a favorite saying – "Carpe diem" – and those were words he lived by until his passing in his beloved hometown of Cincinnati.

He was born there on Aug. 4, 1948 as the eldest son of Forrest "Woody" and Mary Pack's three children. It's where he grew up with his siblings, Chip and Amelia, worked at his father's business, Pack Pharmacy, and cheered on the Cincinnati Reds.

After graduating from Walnut Hills High School, he received his bachelor's degree from the University of Cincinnati and spent three years in the U.S. Army as a pharmacy specialist, earning the rank of Specialist 5th Class with top-secret clearance.

He then attended UC's College of Pharmacy, where he met his first wife Mary Ann. Together they acquired the Bungalow Pharmacy in Lima, Ohio and several years later built a new state-of-the-art pharmacy complete with a patient consultation room. Patients and medical professionals alike called John the "Medicine Man." He did so much more than fill prescriptions - he advocated for patients, healed them with special compounding formulas and nurtured future pharmacists by mentoring Ohio Northern University students. The employees were highly regarded and became a close-knit family with compassion for each other and for every person that walked through those doors. Patients may have thought they were coming in for a prescription, but they also left with an original witty John Pack joke, told only in a way John could.

His three daughters were his joy. He made sure the pharmacy hours didn't conflict with being home in time for a family supper each night. When Mary Ann's health became a priority, John was able to balance her needs alongside his highly regarded practice, and still make it to every school function his girls had. Truly super-dad.

His faith allowed him to find love again after Mary Ann passed away. In Susan, John found tremendous joy and boundless love. An initial phone conversation about dogs and ice cream became a four hour lunch that extended into a fifteen year partnership. They treasured their relationship with the Lord, understanding he was the source of everything else they loved and experienced, family especially.

After closing his Lima pharmacy after 37 years in 2014, he returned to Cincinnati as an older adult to live closer to his daughters and grandchildren. Ice cream with his grandkids were frequent occurrences. He continued working in the profession he loved at Pack Pharmacy in Cincinnati, where he had the privilege to practice alongside his dad, sister and eldest daughter.

He joined in heaven his first wife, Mary Ann and his mother, Mary.

He is survived by his beloved wife Susan; his father Forrest, his brother Chip (Tina) and sister Amelia; his adoring daughters, Jean (Mike) Brugger, Katie (Justin) Dobbs, Susie (Hunter) Morgan; step-daughter Nicole (Andy) Ash; and six grandchildren Ayla, Nathan, Reagan, Gavin, Penelope and June.

Private services for family will be held August 1st. Memorial contributions can be made to Be The Match in honor of Dr. Steven Devine at www.bethematch.org/JohnPack