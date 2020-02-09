CRIDERSVILLE — John M. Pelly age 79, of Cridersville, passed away 6:08 a.m., Saturday, February 8, 2019 at Mercy/St. Rita's. He was born June 27, 1940 in Buffalo, New York to Julius and Rose (Major) Pelly. More than 60 years ago he married Barbara L. Glanding who survives in Cridersville.

John was a member of Cridersville United Methodist Church and a life member of the Cridersville Volunteer Fire Department.He had taught fire schools for the North West Volunteer Fireman's Association. John had been a councilman for the village in years past and enjoyed woodworking. He was secretary for Eagles Aerie 691, Wapak and was a member of their Hall of Fame.

Additional survivors include 3 daughters: Wendy (Paul) George of Mendon, Robin (Dave) McNamara of Lima and Susan (John) Jolly of Wapakoneta; 4 grandchildren: Jasmine, Sean, Evin and Erin; 4 great grandchildren:Xavier, Gabreil, Conner and Evelyn and 2 brothers: Richard (Elsie) Pelly of Newark, Delaware and Francis Joseph (Pat) of Fredricksburg, PA.

The family will receive friends Wednesday 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville with an Eagles memorial services following at 7:30. The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday at the funeral home with Rev. Mark Hollinger officiating.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Cridersville Volunteer Fire Department. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com