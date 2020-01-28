DELPHOS — John H. Plescher, 75, of Delphos, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Roselawn Manor in Spencerville.

He was born April 5, 1944, in Lima to Herbert and Jane (Bowersock) Plescher; they both preceded him in death. He was united in marriage to Leslie Caldwell on April 6, 1990; she survives in Delphos.

He is survived by a son, Lee (Brandy) Plescher of Delphos; a daughter, Maureen Frisby of Delphos; two step-sons, Samuel Caldwell and Mark (Amy) Caldwell; two step-daughters, Lena (Scott) Carter and Amanda Caldwell; a brother, Michael Plescher of Ottoville; sister, Sharon Knippen of Ottoville; five grandchildren, Mayleen (Jarrett) Dye, Alexa, Kane, Payton, and Maverick Plescher; five step-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Hartnet; a brother, Terry Plescher; and an uncle, Dr. Celestine Frank "Uncle Doc" Zahner.

He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and a 1962 graduate of Ottoville High School. In the 80's he owned Delphos Building Supply Company. He then worked at D&D Trucking as a truck driver; after retirement he drove truck for Lakeview Farms and Baer Trucking. John was in the Navy, where he played the trumpet in the Admirals Band on the USS Galveston. He was also a member of Delphos Sportsman's Club, #3035, American Legion #268 and a former member of Delphos Eagles. He loved The Ohio State Buckeyes football and enjoyed going to Baldwin, MI.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. Reverend Steven Haddix will officiate. A private burial will be at a later date. Friends may call on Thursday, January 30, from 4-8 p.m., Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 and Saturday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Delphos Sportsman's Club or Delphos Wesleyan Church.

