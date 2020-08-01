John Reigle

LIMA — John Bennett Reigle died at the age of 71 on July 20, 2020, in Lima, Ohio.

John was never married and had no children.

He had a Master's Degree (E.G., M.A., M.S.) and was a graduate of Bath High School and Earlham College. John was valedictorian of his class. He was a professor and a teacher at St. Ramons High School in New York.

John served in the Peace Corps. He loved sports and played baseball and football. He ran in the New York Marathon and rode a bicycle across the United States. John had a good heart and soul. He was loved and will be missed.

John's parents were Ernest P. Reigle and Barbara Ellen Newland (deceased). He is preceded in death by brother Jack L. Reigle. Surviving are brother Monty E. Reigle, niece Ashley Metzger, life-long friend Mary Lynn Middleton and numerous cousins.

There will be a gathering of friends and family to celebrate John's life. The date for this event has not been determined yet due to the coronavirus and for the safety of all.