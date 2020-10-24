LIMA — John D. Reynolds, age 79, passed away October 13, 2020, at 1:42 am, at the Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center. John was born August 23, 1941, in Lima, OH, to David O. and Elizabeth "Betty" J. (Wilson) Reynolds who preceded him in death. In 1970, he married Mae (Cockerell) Reynolds who survives in Lima, OH.

John was a 1960 graduate of Lima Senior High School. He spent over 30 years as an assembler with the Lima Ford Engine Plant from which he retired in 2006. John was a former member of the Trinity Wesleyan Church. He was currently attending the Grace Fellowship Church. He loved the Browns, Buckeyes and the Reds. His passion was going to car shows, fishing and he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, John is survived by his children: Russell (Pattie) Bailey of Saint Marys, OH, Christopher (Erica) Reynolds of Wapakoneta, OH and Steven (Marie) Reynolds of Lima, OH, 6 grandchildren: Sarah (Justin) Vorhees, Wyatt Bailey, Kimberly (Rex) Kanorr, Sara Jutte, Chloe Reynolds and Stephen (Kimberly) Reynolds and 4 great grandchildren: Haley Mae Reynolds, Johnathon Reynolds, Ronald Reynolds and Bentley Klopenstein, a sister, Barbara Wingate of Lima, OH, a brother, Donald (Cathy) Reynolds of Greenville, OH, a sister, Susan Reynolds of Reynoldsburg, OH, 3 brothers in-law: Tom (Nikki) Cockerell, Norman (Charlotte) Capps and Rodger (Julie) Capps, 2 sisters in-law, Cheryl Reynolds and Regina (Boyd) Evans. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Sean Reynolds and a brother, James Reynolds.

To reduce the potential exposure to COVID, the family will be having a graveside service on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Officiating the service will be Pastor Nathan Branin.

If you're comfortable attending visitation, friends may call on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 8:30 am until 9:30 am. Memorial contributions may be made to the Moyamoya Foundation.