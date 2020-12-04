VENEDOCIA —John F. Robey, Jr., 88, died at 5:46 AM Thursday, December 3, 2020 in the Van Wert Manor.

He was born April 7, 1932 in Van Wert County to the late John F. and Ruby Reinhard Robey, Sr. In August 1951 he married Juanita I. Miller Mowery, the mother of his seven children. In 1967 he married Eileen E. Wainscott. They are deceased.

John is survived by five children, Susan Tidwell and Mark (Sharon) Robey, both of Spencerville; Ernest Robey of Lima, Tammy Sanders of Delphos and Martha Robey of Spencerville; four step-children, Robert (Maria) Wainscott of Fostoria, Patrick (Lois) Wainscott of Elida, Michael (Janina Laity) Wainscott and Dennis (Debra) Wainscott, both of Hillsdale, MI.; 26 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren and six siblings, Dorothy Shaffer of Delphos, Florence Nolan of Van Wert, David Robey of Montgomery, MI., Mary (Raymond) Young of Venedocia, Carol Bowers of Delphos and Nancy Robey of Spencerville.

He was preceded in death by two children, Timothy Robey and James (Becky) Robey; a grandson Aaron Sanders, four brothers; Franklin Robey, William Robey, Richard Robey and Donald Robey and his son-in-law, James Sanders.

John was a master mechanic, both in auto and diesel engines. In good health, he had attended the Delphos Wesleyan Holiness Church.

Graveside funeral services will be 1 PM Saturday in the Spencerville Cemetery with Pastor Jim Fletcher officiating.

Family and friends may attend a visitation from Noon until traveling to the cemetery at the Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville, who is caring for John and his family.

In consideration of others, PLEASE wear face coverings and social distance.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Van Wert Manor Activities Fund or to the donors choice.

Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com