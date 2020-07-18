1/1
John Rohr
1958 - 2020
{ "" }
LIMA — John Brian Rohr, age 61, died Thursday July 16, 2020. He was born September 16, 1958 in Lima, Ohio to John P. and Shirley J. (Camper) Rohr.

Brian was an avid license plate collector. He loved calendars, and when he got a new one, he was fill in the whole calendar with birthdays. He attended Allen East Schools until he transferred to Marimor School and then worked for the Marimor Workshop.

His father preceded him in death three years ago, He is survived by his mother, and two sisters; Jan (Claude) Paxton and Ronna Todd. Also surviving are a nephew and niece, Josh Todd and Wendi Todd Romano, a great niece; Saoirse Romano and a great nephew due at the end of this month.

There will be no public services, The Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home has been entrusted with Brian's arrangements.

The Hanneman Family Funeral Homes are honored to handle the arrangements of Brian. Please feel free to leave an online condolence or memory online at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com or on the Hanneman-Siferd Facebook page



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home
506 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
4192242010
