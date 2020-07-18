LIMA — John Brian Rohr, age 61, died Thursday July 16, 2020. He was born September 16, 1958 in Lima, Ohio to John P. and Shirley J. (Camper) Rohr.

Brian was an avid license plate collector. He loved calendars, and when he got a new one, he was fill in the whole calendar with birthdays. He attended Allen East Schools until he transferred to Marimor School and then worked for the Marimor Workshop.

His father preceded him in death three years ago, He is survived by his mother, and two sisters; Jan (Claude) Paxton and Ronna Todd. Also surviving are a nephew and niece, Josh Todd and Wendi Todd Romano, a great niece; Saoirse Romano and a great nephew due at the end of this month.

There will be no public services, The Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home has been entrusted with Brian's arrangements.

The Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home has been entrusted with Brian's arrangements.