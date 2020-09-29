1/1
John Schneider
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

OTTOVILLE — John J. Schneider, 71 of Ottoville died 12:28 a.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Meadows of Delphos. He was born January 26, 1949 in Ottoville to the late Elmer and Barbara (Hoersten) Schneider.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; children: Bob (Kim) Hohlbein, Donna (Doug) German, Mike (Jill) Hohlbein and Kelly (Terry) Kemper all of Ottoville; ten grandchildren: Zach Hohlbein, Kendall Hohlbein, Emitt German, Nolan German, Shayla German, Wyatt German, Abby Hohlbein, Jessy Hohlbein, Kiersten Kemper and Kinsley Kemper; siblings: Joyce (Mike) Cross, Paul (MaryJane) Schneider, and Rick (Patty) Schneider.

Funeral mass will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville with Father Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ottoville. Visitation will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township.

In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations to Putnam County Homecare and Hospice, Putnam County Cancer Assistance Program (CAP) or a charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
16085 State Route 634
Fort Jennings, OH 45844
(419) 286-6586
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved