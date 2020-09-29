John Schneider

OTTOVILLE — John J. Schneider, 71 of Ottoville died 12:28 a.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Meadows of Delphos. He was born January 26, 1949 in Ottoville to the late Elmer and Barbara (Hoersten) Schneider.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; children: Bob (Kim) Hohlbein, Donna (Doug) German, Mike (Jill) Hohlbein and Kelly (Terry) Kemper all of Ottoville; ten grandchildren: Zach Hohlbein, Kendall Hohlbein, Emitt German, Nolan German, Shayla German, Wyatt German, Abby Hohlbein, Jessy Hohlbein, Kiersten Kemper and Kinsley Kemper; siblings: Joyce (Mike) Cross, Paul (MaryJane) Schneider, and Rick (Patty) Schneider.

Funeral mass will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville with Father Mark Hoying officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ottoville. Visitation will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township.

In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations to Putnam County Homecare and Hospice, Putnam County Cancer Assistance Program (CAP) or a charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com