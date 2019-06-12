OTTAWA — John J. Schroeder, 80, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Lima Memorial Health Systems. He was born March 19, 1939, in Leipsic, to Frank Saturinus and Mary Catherine (Hermiller) Schroeder. They both preceded him in death.

He married Cathy L. Irwin, and she survives in Ottawa, Ohio.

John is survived by his children: Brenda Wildman, Mark (Misty) Schroeder, Randy (Susan) Schroeder, Stephanie (Jason) Patchet and Lisa (Bradley Conover, fiancé') Schroeder; grandchildren: Ashley (Josh) Collins, Kailee Wildman, Coleten Lee, Kelsey Lee, Halle Schroeder, Drew Schroeder, Zoey Patchet, Graham Patchet, Clayton Schroeder and Dalton Conover; and great grandchildren: Raven Garven, Allison and Isabella Collins.

He is also survived by his siblings: Stephen Schroeder and August Schroeder both of Ottawa and Margaret Palte of Lakeview; brothers and sisters in-law: Joe Fuerst of Columbus Grove, Rose Schroeder of Ottawa and Martha Schroeder-Fuller of Ottawa.

John was preceded in death by his siblings: Esther Fuerst, Ardella (Jim) Kleman, Evelyn McLaughlin, Madonna Schroeder, Andrew (Germaine) Schroeder, Herman Schroeder and Ambrose (Rita) Schroeder; half brothers and sisters: Richard (Rovena) Schroeder, Linus (Josephine) Schroeder, Nelmun Schroeder, Everett (Mary Jane) Schroeder, Sixtus Schroeder and Herbert (Marian) Schroeder; brother and sister in-law: Butch Palte and Mary Schroeder.

John attended Leipsic School, after which he enlisted in the U. S. Army. He retired from the former Weather Seal Company in Ottawa. He was also a life long farmer, working in partnership with his six brothers. John also operated the John J. Schroeder Welding and Brazing Service and Trailer Sales. He was a member of the VFW Post 9142, Ottawa, American Legion Post 63 and the Eagles Aerie 2234 of Ottawa. John enjoyed playing cards (Solo and Euchre), attending Flea Markets, The Kenton Coon Dog Trials and attending farm sales.

Services will begin at 11:00 am. Friday June 14, 2019, at Hartman Sons Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove.

Friends may call from 2:00-8:00 pm on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Memorial contributions may be made to .

