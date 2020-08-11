John Siefker

COLUMBUS GROVE — John E. Siefker, 72, passed away peacefully at his home on August 9, 2020 following a brief battle with cancer. He was born on May 23, 1948 in Lima to Laverne and LaDonna Siefker. John married his love Marilyn (Gerten) on December 7th, 1974 and she survives in Columbus Grove. He will be missed by his wife and children – Laura (Alton) Warniment of Pandora, Elizabeth (Shane) Sudlow of Columbus Grove, Sarah (Tim) Faber of Glandorf, Adam (Kim) Siefker, Philip (Alesha) Siefker, and Aaron (Erica) Siefker – all of Columbus Grove.

His grandchildren who brought him so much happiness will also greatly miss their grandfather – Gracee, Emma, Lucie, and Jude Warniment; Hunter and Walker Sudlow; Chase, Carson, Will, and Addyson Faber; Grant, Garrett, and Lillian Siefker; and Arthur Siefker.

John will also be missed by his siblings – Diane (Ken) Cooper of Edgewood, KY; Denny (Deb) Siefker of Columbus Grove; Ron (Angie) Siefker of Orlando, FL; Gene (Ruth) Siefker of Columbus Grove; Karen (Bill) Niese of Leipsic; Bill (Janet) Siefker of Celina; Joyce (John) Sharrits of Columbus Grove; and Linda (Tim) Schroeder of Glandorf.

He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant sister Laura, his son Nathan, and two grandchildren Griffin and Stella Warniment.

John graduated from Columbus Grove High School in 1966 and THE Ohio State University. John thoroughly enjoyed working at Shawnee Distributors and Anheuser-Busch, where he was currently working part-time. John enjoyed talking and working with his co-workers and the people at his delivery stops. John was a life-long member and an usher at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, where he helped with the cemetery burials and was a long-time co-chair, along with his brother Gene, of the beer tent at the St. Anthony parish summer festival. He was also a 4th degree knight of the Knights of Columbus of Columbus Grove.

Next to his wife, children, grandchildren, family, and friends, John loved farming, going on crop tours, playing cards, relaxing with his loved ones, watching Buckeye football games and his grandkids sports activities, and watching Hallmark shows with his wife.

Marilyn and her family would like to thank Putnam County Homecare and Hospice for their loving care and support for John during his last days of his life.

Visitation will be Tuesday August 11 and Wednesday August 12 both 4:00 – 8:00 pm at Hartman Sons Funeral Home in Columbus Grove. A Rosary service will be conducted by the K of C at the close of visitation on Wednesday.

His funeral will be celebrated Thursday August 13th at 10:00 am with Fr. David Ritchie officiating at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Columbus Grove with burial to follow in St. Anthony Church Cemetery.

Donations may be made to St. Anthony School or Parish or to the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at hartmansonsfuneralhome.com.