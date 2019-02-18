Obituary
WORTHINGTON — John Sherwood Stains, age 72, passed suddenly and unexpectedly on Saturday February 16, 2019, at home of cardiac arrest.

He is survived by wife, Rebecca A. (Byerly) Stains; daughter, Betsy A. Medford (Christopher) and grandsons David, Andrew, Ethan and Samuel of Orient, Ohio and son John Paul Stains (Zeliha) and granddaughters Ayla, Elissa and Renee of Jerome Township, Ohio.

Arrangements entrusted to Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 N. High St., Worthington, Ohio. Please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com for complete obituary, service information and to leave condolences for the family.
Published in The Lima News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019
