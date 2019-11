NEW BREMEN — John E. Steineman, 55, died Nov. 9, 2019, at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital, St. Marys.

Services will begin 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Church of the Holy Redeemer, New Bremen. Burial will follow in the German Protestant Cemetery of New Bremen.

Friends may call 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home, New Bremen.