SPENCERVILLE — John W. Baird, 78 of Spencerville, OH formerly of Fostoria, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria. He was born October 22, 1941 in Point Pleasant, W. VA.to Jake & Emogene (Burrows) Baird. John married Betty Baird March 3, 1968 she passed away May 3, 2013.

Surviving are brother Jack (Joy) Baird of Columbus, sisters Sharon Kessler of Fostoria, Barbara (Robert) Vickers of New Haven, W. VA., Special Friend Norma, aunt Phyllis Denny, nephews Mike, Steve & Dave Baird, Rob Vickers, nieces Sarah Caldwell & Kim King, many great nieces & nephews, pets Rusty & Roxie.

He is preceded in death by his parents & wife Betty Baird

John retired in 1993 from General Dynamics in Lima was a member of the Living Faith Ministries Church in Mendon. OH, He was U.S. Army Veteran who liked buying and selling things, auctions, he and his wife ran their own business selling used items.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio.

Graveside services will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at the Calvary Cemetery, Mendon, OH where Military Honors will be performed. Pastor Steve Coburn will be officiating services. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Mendon, OH.

