LIMA — John G. Watkins age 79, of Lima, passed away 10:08 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Lima Memorial. He was born July 5, 1940, in England to the late Harold W. T. and Alice May Godsell Watkins. He was previously married to Geri Davis and Karen Watkins.

John came to the states at age 5 and graduated from Bath High School. He had been a machinist at Teledyne and an electrical engineer at Phillips Display of Ottawa. He was a member of the Eagles and had built ramps for the handicapped. He enjoyed woodworking and had built a house from his own plans. He had lots of projects to keep him busy. He had ridden a motorcycle for more than 50 years and enjoyed playing tennis and handball back in the day.

Additional survivors include children: Leonard William Watkins of Pomeroy, Ohio, Teresa Watkins of Florida and Marieka (Bill) Shingledecker of Lima, 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, a brother Leonard Watkins, a sister Christina Dare both of Lima and best friend Fred (Sharon) Roeder of Lima.

He was preceded in death by sons: Michael Thomas Watkins and John Theodore 'Ted' Watkins.

No public services are planned and memorials may be given to Deb's Dogs 1560 Wonderlick Road Lima, Ohio 45805. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com