BLUFFTON — John Thomas Wireman, Sr. , age 66, died on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10:44 PM at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

He was born on July 9, 1953 in Lima, Ohio to Lesle and Marie (Lyons) Wireman.

John lived many places in Texas, Michigan and Ohio throughout his life. He was a loving father, son, friend and especially grandfather. John loved old western movies, especially John Wayne. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. John's greatest joy was being a father and grandfather. He always had a story to tell his grandkids and all the candy and snacks they could ever want. He was a huge Ohio State Buckeye fan just like his father.

John is survived by his mother, Marie; his children: Christi Tarket, John Wireman, Jr., Jeremy Clifford, Jason Klett and Lesle Wireman; eighteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren; three brothers: Clyde, Tim and Daniel; two sisters: Annie and Tina; and his best friend, Little Buck.

John was preceded in death by his father, Lesle; and two brothers: Lesle David and Isaac Lee.

It was his wish to be cremated, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

