LIMA — John R. Zerante, Sr., 85, passed away peacefully, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, with his loving wife Joyce at his side.

John was born May 11, 1935 in Chicago Heights, IL, to Sam and Anne (Gummalouski) Zerante who preceded him in death. He attended and graduated from St. Rose High School. On January 21, 1956 he married Joyce A. Musser who survives.

Also surviving are their children: Sharon (Tim) Greene of Acworth, GA, Kathi (Frank - deceased) Vidal of Miami, FL, John Zerante, Jr. (fiancé Jamie Franklin) of Huntsville, OH and Marci (Eddie) Lorenzo of Chicago, IL, ten grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a son-in-law, Dick Snider of Monclova, OH.

He is also preceded in death by a daughter, Laurie Snider, sisters, Josephine Martino and Dorothy Taylor and a brother, Sam Zerante.

John was an avid sportsman, storyteller, gardener, cook and was always doing for others. He was a natural athlete even into his later years. He loved fishing, bowling, baseball, playing cards and golfing with his son, son-in-laws, grandchildren and friends. His own grandchildren knew beating Grandpa at any skilled game was nearly impossible. He was well known for telling jokes and he always had candy in his pocket for the little ones and himself.

John retired as a truck driver for 40 years from C & G Distributing. He was known around town as the "Bud Man." For many years, he and Joyce ran their own seasonal flower business in the spring. During the winter holidays, John and his late friends John O'Connor and Stanley Sites sold Christmas trees from the Candy Cane lot. He was a member of St. Gerard's Catholic Church and a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #2661, Lima. He was also a member of the Lima Moose Lodge #199.

To protect the family's health during this time, the family kindly asks that all respects be made to his wife Joyce in a properly safe and socially distant way.

Service and celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions or tributes can be made to the Fr. Herr Scholarship Fund or Shriners.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com