CELINA — John M. Zsembik, age 85, of Celina, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, early Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020, at Mercer County Community Hospital in Coldwater.

Born in Lakewood, OH, on June 27, 1934, he was the son of John M. & Marie ( Wofner ) Zsembik.

On July 5, 1985, he married Linda Pierstorff Baker, who survives in Celina.

He is survived by 3 sons: John A. "Jay" Zsembik ( Tammy Kirkpatrick ) of Findlay, James ( Cindy ) Zsembik of Archbold, and Joseph ( Melissa ) Zsembik of Milford, CT, 3 step-daughters: Kimberly ( Chris ) Cron of Celina, Lori ( Michael ) Baker of Wapakoneta, and Beckey ( John ) Thomas of Twinsburg, 22 grandkids, 26 great grandkids, a sister, Rosanne Hoffman of Akron, and a brother-in-law, Darwin ( Becky ) Pierstorff and niece, Mandy ( Brent ) Arnold, both of Decatur, IN.

Following graduation from Lakewood High School, he enlisted in the Navy. After serving his country, John worked at the Ford Lima Engine Plant, retiring in 1998 after 40 years of service.

He was a member of VFW Post #5713, American Legion Post #210, and Eagles Lodge #1291, all of Celina. John was an avid Cleveland Indians and Browns fan. He and his wife Linda loved to go gambling.

John loved his grandkids and great grandkids. He enjoyed spending time with them, attending their sporting events, and being ornery.

Calling Hours will be held at W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home in Celina, on Tuesday, March 10, from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m., with the Funeral Service to begin at 5:00.

Military Rites by the Celina VFW and American Legion Posts will be conducted at the funeral home following services.

Burial will be at a later date at Buck Cemetery, near Celina.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the charity of the

donor's choice.

Condolences can be expressed at dickandsonshellwarthfh.com