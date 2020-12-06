LIMA — Johnnie Marie Scarberry, age 73, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at 3:23 a.m., in Lima Memorial Health Systems.

She was born June 10, 1947, in Glouster, OH to John and Ollie (Conley) Farrow who preceded her in death. On Feb. 12, 1966, she married James L. Scarberry who survives.

Also surviving are their children: Ed (Shelley) Scarberry and Christina (Randy) Maynard both of Lima, Sheryl (Kevin) Christlieb of Gomer and Angela Desenberg of Lima; a brother, Glenn Farrow of Kentucky; and the following half-siblings: Vicki Cukovecki, Jody Farrow, Linda Barker, Shirley Cesak and John Farrow all of Xenia; fifteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by the following siblings: Eva Kirby, Betty Shockey, Barb McClaskey and Linda Farrow.

Johnnie had been an instructor at the Ohio State Beauty Academy for many years and still cherished the friendships made with her former students. She retired from Walmart after several years, climbing the ranks in their organization. She loved to sew and quilt. She enjoyed being in her flower gardens and was hard to beat at cornhole. Her grandchildren were her life.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 in the Mausoleum at Memorial Park. Visitation will from Noon until the time of service.

Burial will follow.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.