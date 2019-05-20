LIMA — Mr. Johnny Hall, Sr., age 80, passed from this life on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at approximately 6:15 p.m. at his residence in Lima.

He was born on December 27, 1938 in Cleveland, Mississippi to Sylvester and Roberta (Benford), Hall, Sr.; both parents preceded him in death.

On February 21, 1984 he was untied in holy matrimony to Collen A. Durr, she survives in Lima.

Mr. Hall was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from the National Guard. He retired from General Motors and was a member of V.F.W. 1911 and American Legion Post 95. He was a member of New Beginning Ministries. He loved to fish, play domino's, cards and play the Lottery. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

Besides his loving wife Colleen, he leaves to cherish his precious memory, 4 sons; Charles Smith, Michael Smith, Jr., Johnny Hall, Jr and Akelian McClellan all of Lima. A special son; Ernest F. Mayer of Lima. 10 daughters; Joyce Smith, Debbie Hall, Teresa Spence, Felicia Smith , Sophia Hall, Sonya Hall, Sharria Hall, La'Keasha Burns and K'Yauna McClellan of Lima. LaToyia Hall of Columbus, OH. 42 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren. 4 brothers; Booker T. Hall, Roosevelt Hall and Roy Hall (Gwen) all of Lima. Granville Wright of Mt. Bayou, MS. 3 sisters; Margaret Martin and Betty Williams (Jesse) both of Lima. Mary Ann Roberts (Larry) of Mt. Bayou, MS. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by 4 brothers; Willie L. Hall, Sylvester Hall, Jr., Earl Hall and James Hall, Sr. 2 sisters; LueBertha Hollingsworth and Louise Jackson and a grandchild.

Home Going Services will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Eleventh Street Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Tony Joiner, officiating and Bishop E. W. Meyer, eulogizing.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. where the family will be present 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Interment : Woodlawn Cemetery

Military Honors performed by VFW #1275.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the HALL

Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com