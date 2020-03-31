LIMA — Johnny LeMaster, 73, died at 7:09 AM on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima, Ohio.

Johnny was born on May 15, 1946, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Bate and Opal (Gibson) LeMaster. In March of 1995, he married Susan (Randall) LeMaster.

He had worked for Shawnee Pools. He was a member of the Eagles Airee #370, loved drag racing and car shows and was a avid card player.

He is survived by his wife, Susan LeMaster, of Delphos, OH; four daughters, Melissa (Jeremy) McBeth, of Lima, OH, Heather (Scott) Raines, of Harrod, OH, Jennifer (James) Rigdon, of Van Wert, OH, Jolynne (Joe) Carl, of Columbus, OH and a son, Joshua (Kelly) Kohli, of Lima, OH; twelve grandchildren: two great grandchildren; two brothers; six sisters.

He was preceded in death by one brother.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio.

A funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, OH. Perry Mason will officiate.

Interment will be in Walnut Hill Cemetery, New Hampshire, Ohio.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.