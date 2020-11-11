1/1
Jon Kuhns
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Jon M. Kuhns age 79, of Lima passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Lima Memorial. He was born May 29, 1941 in Wapakoneta to the late Carroll Henry and Maxine Bowsher Kuhns. He married Rose Henry June 27, 1964 and she survives in Lima.

Jon graduated from Cridersville High School, went on to serve in the Air Force and then retired from Dana after 30 years of service. He loved his family, music and his church. He was a longtime member of Gardendale Church of God where he taught Sunday school for years and shared his musical talents as a guitarist and vocalist, for more than 40 years, many said he sounded like Elvis. He was a longtime member of the YMCA and the Lima Run and Jog Club. One of his greatest accomplishments was to run in the Columbus Marathon. He was a strong family man and loved his animals.

Additional survivors include daughters: Kelly (Jim) Holden and Jennifer (David Horn) Kuhns both of Lima, 4 Grandchildren: Ashley (Bobby) Huber, Renee Sherrick, Megan (Nic Nunez) Sherrick and Colten Horn, 3 great Grandchildren: Alannah, Gage and Charlotte, a brother: Joseph (Juanita) Kuhns of Ankeny, Iowa and 2 nephews and a brother-in-law Dan (Marge) Henry of Lima and a niece Kim Wilcox of South Carolina.

A celebration of life will be at a later date at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Gardendale Church of God.

Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved