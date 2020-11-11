LIMA — Jon M. Kuhns age 79, of Lima passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Lima Memorial. He was born May 29, 1941 in Wapakoneta to the late Carroll Henry and Maxine Bowsher Kuhns. He married Rose Henry June 27, 1964 and she survives in Lima.

Jon graduated from Cridersville High School, went on to serve in the Air Force and then retired from Dana after 30 years of service. He loved his family, music and his church. He was a longtime member of Gardendale Church of God where he taught Sunday school for years and shared his musical talents as a guitarist and vocalist, for more than 40 years, many said he sounded like Elvis. He was a longtime member of the YMCA and the Lima Run and Jog Club. One of his greatest accomplishments was to run in the Columbus Marathon. He was a strong family man and loved his animals.

Additional survivors include daughters: Kelly (Jim) Holden and Jennifer (David Horn) Kuhns both of Lima, 4 Grandchildren: Ashley (Bobby) Huber, Renee Sherrick, Megan (Nic Nunez) Sherrick and Colten Horn, 3 great Grandchildren: Alannah, Gage and Charlotte, a brother: Joseph (Juanita) Kuhns of Ankeny, Iowa and 2 nephews and a brother-in-law Dan (Marge) Henry of Lima and a niece Kim Wilcox of South Carolina.

A celebration of life will be at a later date at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Gardendale Church of God.

Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com