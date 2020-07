ADA — Jon W. Umphress, 70, died at 1:34 a.m. July 14, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

Private services will be live-streamed at 11 a.m. Friday on Hanson-Nelly-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services Facebook page. David Holbrook will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.