LIMA — Jordan B. Flick, 94, died Jan. 5, 2020, at Shawnee Manor.

Services will begin at 10 a.m. Jan. 18 at Bayliff and Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Pastor Al Elmore will officiate. Burial will be in St. Matthew Cemetery, Cridersville.

Friends may call one hour prior to services at the funeral home.