LIMA — Jordan B Flick, 94, of Lima, passed away peacefully on Sunday January
5th at 8:35 a.m. at Shawnee Manor.
He was born February 21st, 1925 at home in Hume Ohio, Allen County, the
son of James J. and Rachel L. Bowsher Flick. On October 31st, 1944 he
married Betty I. Johnson, who died May 29th, 2004. On September 26th,
1970 he married Juanita Pigman Haywood, who died June 10th, 2018.
He was a World War 2 Combat Infantryman, Automotive Mechanic and Motor
Pool Sergeant. He landed in Le Havre, France on November 29th 1944 and
spent the next 8 months on the front lines in the Rhineland and Central
Europe. He became the personal Jeep driver for the division Colonel and
spent many occasions driving past the front into enemy territory to help
gather intelligence information. His decorations and citations include
the European Theatre ribbon with 2 Bronze Stars, the American Theatre
Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal and World War 2 Victory medal. He was
honorably discharged February 9th, 1946.
He worked as an automobile mechanic his entire adult life with many
dealerships including Bill Ahl Buick in Lima. While in Florida he
received his G.E.D and state teaching certificate and went on to teach
automotive technical classes at Orlando Vocation School for five years.
On August 20th, 2019, he received his Shawnee High School diploma,
becoming the first official graduate of 2020.
He was a member of Lima Baptist Temple and fulfilled a long-time desire
to be baptized when he was 94 years old.
Survivors include a daughter, Kathy L. (Richard) Kline, of Louisville,
Kentucky, a son, Eric L. (Pam) Flick of Lima, Ohio, a stepson, Mike
(Marguerite) Haywood of St. Augustine, Florida, a stepdaughter, Judy
Gonzalez of Santa Fe, New Mexico, 7 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren
and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, brothers Ervel E. Flick,
James J. Flick, and sisters Margaret J. Flick, Mrs. Thomas R.
(Marrietta) Anderson and Mrs. Fred (Louella) Burnside.
Friends may call at 9 a.m. Saturday, January 18th at Bayliff and Son
Funeral Home, Cridersville, with memorial service to follow at 10 a.m.,
Pastor Al Elmore officiating. Burial will follow at St. Matthews
Cemetery, near Cridersville.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Rita's Hospice or to your
local V.F.W. Post. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com