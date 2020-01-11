LIMA — Jordan B Flick, 94, of Lima, passed away peacefully on Sunday January

5th at 8:35 a.m. at Shawnee Manor.

He was born February 21st, 1925 at home in Hume Ohio, Allen County, the

son of James J. and Rachel L. Bowsher Flick. On October 31st, 1944 he

married Betty I. Johnson, who died May 29th, 2004. On September 26th,

1970 he married Juanita Pigman Haywood, who died June 10th, 2018.

He was a World War 2 Combat Infantryman, Automotive Mechanic and Motor

Pool Sergeant. He landed in Le Havre, France on November 29th 1944 and

spent the next 8 months on the front lines in the Rhineland and Central

Europe. He became the personal Jeep driver for the division Colonel and

spent many occasions driving past the front into enemy territory to help

gather intelligence information. His decorations and citations include

the European Theatre ribbon with 2 Bronze Stars, the American Theatre

Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal and World War 2 Victory medal. He was

honorably discharged February 9th, 1946.

He worked as an automobile mechanic his entire adult life with many

dealerships including Bill Ahl Buick in Lima. While in Florida he

received his G.E.D and state teaching certificate and went on to teach

automotive technical classes at Orlando Vocation School for five years.

On August 20th, 2019, he received his Shawnee High School diploma,

becoming the first official graduate of 2020.

He was a member of Lima Baptist Temple and fulfilled a long-time desire

to be baptized when he was 94 years old.

Survivors include a daughter, Kathy L. (Richard) Kline, of Louisville,

Kentucky, a son, Eric L. (Pam) Flick of Lima, Ohio, a stepson, Mike

(Marguerite) Haywood of St. Augustine, Florida, a stepdaughter, Judy

Gonzalez of Santa Fe, New Mexico, 7 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren

and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, mother, brothers Ervel E. Flick,

James J. Flick, and sisters Margaret J. Flick, Mrs. Thomas R.

(Marrietta) Anderson and Mrs. Fred (Louella) Burnside.

Friends may call at 9 a.m. Saturday, January 18th at Bayliff and Son

Funeral Home, Cridersville, with memorial service to follow at 10 a.m.,

Pastor Al Elmore officiating. Burial will follow at St. Matthews

Cemetery, near Cridersville.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. Rita's Hospice or to your

local V.F.W. Post. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com