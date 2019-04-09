LIMA — Jordan Scott Garmatter, age 25 of Lima and Delphos, died Saturday morning, April 6, 2019 at his home in Delphos. He was born May 3, 1993 in Lima, Ohio to Diane Urban of Delphos and Darren Garmatter of Lima.

Jordan graduated from Perry High School in 2012 and spent his adult life working as both a cook and a pool builder. When he wasn't doing either of these things, he spent his time spreading love, making people laugh, enjoying time with family and friends. He also spent a lot of time listening to and writing music. Jordan's dream was to be a rapper and song writer along side his two good friends Zack Hyde and Drew Smith. He was also a big Cleveland Brown's fan.

Also surviving is his bonus father - Paul Hale; step mother - Racheal Garmatter; brother- Braden Garmatter; brother - Joshua Garmatter; sister-in-law Whitney (Weakland) Garmatter; step brother - Cory Jackson; step sister - Kaleigh Omlor; nephew - Brayden Sexton; grandparents - Joy Garmatter, Donna Sherber, Sherry Urban, Clint (Al) Roberts and Dawn Roberts, several other aunts, uncles and cousins.

Preceded in death by grandfathers Herbert Garmatter and David Urban.

Services will begin 7:00 p.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The family will receive friends from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral cost.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com