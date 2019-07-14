ADA — Joseph Bischoff, age 70, died July 13, 2019 at 5:45 PM at his residence in rural Ada, Ohio.

He was born October 10, 1948 in Lima, Ohio to the late Robert J. and Eloise (Walker) Bischoff. On December 19, 1970 he married Anita (Christopher Berkshire) and she survives.

Joe was a 1966 graduate of Ada High School and received a Bachelor's Degree in Biology from Urbana University. He was part owner of Highway Oil Company, a family business for over 20 years and co-owner of the Highway Animal Farm. Joe retired as an Environmental Specialist from Husky Refinery of Lima. Joe was a member of the Hardin County Cattle Producers. He loved the Hardin County Fair and was an exhibitor of horses from the age of nine. Joe was a regular attendee and volunteer until his passing. Joe helped with his children's projects as well as his grandchildren's involvement with the Hardin County Fair. He was also a volunteer for the Ada F&M Picnic Board for over 35 years. Joe was a member of the Boy Scouts and Explorers. He was an Eagle Scout himself. He was also a member of the USV Lions Club. Joe always had a smile and when anyone asked how he was doing he would always say, "I'M GREAT!"

Surviving are two sons: Joseph (Missy) Bischoff II of Bluffton, Ohio and Jim (Joy) Bischoff of Kenton, Ohio and one daughter: Julie (fiance, Ted Bolin) Bischoff of Belle Center, Ohio. One brother: Bill Bischoff of Wichita, Kansas and four sisters: Carol Philbrick of Columbus, Ohio, Ann Kain of Virginia, Linda Bischoff of Denver, Colorado and Mary (Chris) McIntyre of Lewis Center, Ohio and two step-brothers: Chris (Miriam) Bischoff of Atlanta, Indiana and Jeff (Mary) Bischoff of Prospect, Kentucky; ten grandchildren: Joseph T. III, Tristan J., Owen R.J., LeLani R., Cora G., Haelyn I., Seth D., Wyatt J., Meredith R. Bischoff and Sawyer E. Bolin.

He was preceded in death by a half brother, Robert "Bob" Bischoff.

Memorial services will held at a later date.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the USV Lions Club and/or the Ada Boy Scouts. Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonnneely.com