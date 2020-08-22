LIMA — In loving memory of Joseph Sylvester Bonifas, 92, died August 20, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born November 7, 1927 to Joseph F. and Armilla C. (Etzkorn) Bonifas. On May 30, 1953, he married Mary Ann DeMeo who preceded him in death on September 27, 1979. He later married Janet Lou Cheney who survives in Lima. Joseph graduated from St. Rose High School, is a U.S. Army Veteran, and a member of the American Legion and Local 1219 United Auto Workers. Mr. Bonifas retired in 1988 as a toolmaker from Ford Motor Company Lima Engine Plant. He volunteered at St. Rita's Medical Center for 19 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church of Ada, Ohio.

Survivors include three children, Gregory Bonifas; Mark (Lori) Bonifas; and Anna (Steve) Allen; four grandchildren, Joshua and Jordan Bonifas and Ashley and Brandon Allen, and two stepdaughters, Vickie Callipare and Kelly (John) Urban.

Survivors also include one sister, Beatrice (John) Bohnlein. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Marie Burns and Margaret Dibling and two brothers, Thomas Bonifas and Robert James Bonifas.

There will be no services as his body has been donated to the University of Toledo College of Medicine. The family will gather at a later date to celebrate his life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be mailed to Mercy Health Foundation Greater Lima, 730 W. Market Street, Lima, Ohio 45801 or online at foundation.mercy.com/Lima, or donor's choice.

The family would like to extend its thanks and appreciation to Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center Hospice and Medical Professionals for their excellent and loving care.