BLOOMINGDALE — Joseph L. Brown, Jr., 58, of Bloomingdale, OH, passed away suddenly Wednesday March 25, 2020 in the emergency room at Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville, OH.

He was born May 8, 1961 in Martins Ferry, OH, a son of the late Joseph L. and Ellen L. (Ogden) Brown, Sr.

Joe retired from Unverferth Manufacturing in Kalida, OH where he was a laborer for 12 years. He was Catholic by Faith and a member of the Masonic Lodge #205 in Lima, OH and the Mingo Sportsmans Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and rooting on the Steelers.

Surviving are his wife, Brenda (Schnipke) Brown, whom he married on April 10, 1999; two sisters, Lisa K. Brown and her companion Dave DeChristopher of Rayland, OH and Renee Brown and her fiancé Dave Striffler of Rayland, OH; and his two cats, Mitten and Tipi.

In following with Joe's wishes there will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be directed in Joe's memory to the Jefferson County Humane Society, 200 Airpark Drive, Wintersville, Ohio 43953 or jeffersoncountyhumanesociety.net.

