FINDLAY — Joseph Alonzo Conley, Jr, 83, of Findlay, passed away at 5:30pm on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 7, 1936 in Forest, Ohio to the late Joseph A., Sr. and Myrtle (Willey) Conley. On November 27, 1957 he married Sue Lawton and she preceded him in death on July 28, 2010.

Joseph is survived by his sons: Jim (Pam) Conley of Dearborn Heights, MI, and Roger Conley of Kenton; daughters: Rebecca "Becky" (Dan McKinniss) Walters and Kathy Conley, both of Findlay; brother, Nelson Conley; grandchildren: Matt Hablitzel, Alex Hablitzel, Amber Maynard, Hannah Krzyske, Madison Conley, Leah Conley, Tyson Spence, and Tyler Spence; and great-grandchildren: Serilla, Aveline, Chloe, Paige, and Caselyne. He was preceded in death by his brothers: Charles and Donald Conley; and great-grandsons: Michael and Xander.

Joseph was a 1955 Graduate of Forest High School and was a millwright for General Dynamics. He was also a welder and former owner of Conley Fabrication. He was a member of Mt. Blanchard United Methodist Church, UAP United Aircraft, and UAW Local 2075. He was a former member of the Arlington . Joseph loved dirt track racing at Millstream Speedway and won the crash up derby at the Hancock County Fair. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, bird watching, and golfing, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Monday, November 25, 2019 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held from 1:00-5:00pm on Sunday, November 24 and for one hour (10:00-11:00am) on Monday prior to the service at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held at Knollcrest Cemetery near Arcadia on Monday, November 25 at 1:00pm. Full military rites will be provided by The Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad. Memorial donations may be made to The or the American . Online condolences may be left for the family at www.coldrencrates.com