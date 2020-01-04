NAMPA, Idaho — Joseph J. Csibi passed away December 23, 2019 in Nampa, ID after losing his battle with cancer. He was born March 3, 1960 in Lima, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Margaret Csibi. He is survived by a brother in Lima.

Joe was loved by all his friends in Lima and he will be missed. He lived in Bend, OR several years before moving to Nampa, ID. There he enjoyed fishing on the banks of the beautiful Deschutes River where he will be laid to rest.

Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day.

Unseen, unheard but always near, so loved, so missed so very dear.