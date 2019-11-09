LIMA — Joseph Nelson Dunkle, age 74, of Lima passed away peacefully at 1:14 p.m., Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Otterbein-Cridersville. He was born May 17, 1945, to the late Plummer Thomas and Mary Evelyn Bunting Dunkle.

In 1962, Joe graduated from Bath High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1964 to 1967 and worked for most of his life as a clerk for Southern Pacific Railroad, later Union Pacific Railroad. An amateur historian, Joe gave lectures and historical tours of Memorial Park Cemetery in Lima. He is survived by his two adult children, Lisa Herzig and Joseph Nelson Dunkle, Jr., his son-in-law Max Herzig, and his only grandchild, Samantha Herzig. Joe is also survived by three of his siblings, Plummer Dunkle, Mead Dunkle, and Mary Knowlton. Memorial contributions may be given to the Allen County Museum, where Joe served as a docent.