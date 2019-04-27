THE VILLAGES, FL. — Joseph Raymond Engle, 87, of The Villages, Florida and Lima, Ohio passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at The Villages Hospice House in The Villages, Florida. He was born on August 23, 1931, in Lowell, Ohio to Roy Richard and Esther Dyar Engle. On September 1, 1961, he married Charlotte Decker Engle who survives. He was preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, three sisters and a son, Jason Roy Engle.

Joe was a United States Navy Veteran serving on a troop ship that transported armored personnel back and forth during the Korean conflict. He is a graduate of Salem College in Salem, W. Va., attended Ohio University and Ohio Northern University College of Law. He received his Master's in Education from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. He was an educator, having taught at Shawnee High School, St. Charles Catholic School and Apollo Career Center before retiring. He also was a realtor associated with Yocum Realty for a number of years.

In addition to his loving wife of 57 years, he is survived by one sister, Emma Dunn of Lowell, Ohio; three brothers, Thomas (Francia) Engle of Wapakoneta, Ohio, Robert (Margaret) Engle of Washington Court House, Ohio, David (Susanne) of Pickerington, Ohio; two sons, Joseph (Anne) Engle of Hilliard, Ohio and Jeffrey (Melissa) Engle of Elida, Ohio; four grandchildren, Jason and Abigail Engle of Hilliard, Ohio and Lauren and Brice Engle of Elida, Ohio; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are welcome to join us for a celebration of life open house on Sunday, May 5 from 1:00 -3:00 p.m. at Jameson Manor, 1028 W. Market St., Lima, Ohio 45805.