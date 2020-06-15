Joseph Fisher

ELIDA — On June 12, 2020 at his home, Joseph A. Fisher completed his journey here on earth, and is now forever at rest and no longer in pain. He had been ill for the past 9 years with several medical problems.

He was born in Lima on November 16, 1938, to the late Arnold and Catherine Fisher. Fifty-six years ago, on April 11, 1964, he and Mildred "Millie" Keith were married and she survives in Elida.

He is also survived by brother, Bernard A. {Nellie} Fisher of Lancing, Tennessee; his brother-in-law, Paul Keith of Lima and nieces and nephews that were there for him every step of the way.

Joe graduated from Lima Senior High in 1957 and immediately served in the Army for the next 3 years, of which he was very proud.

Before his illness, he had donated 22 gal. of blood to the American Red Cross, was a NASCAR fan (Mark Martin), had a great enthusiasm for guns and gun shows, belonged to the Lima Sabres Shooting Association, was a life member of the NRA and loved going to his favorite place on earth, the Great Smoky Mountains.

He had belonged to the Lima Masonic Lodge #205, Shawnee Commandery #14 Knights Templar and Lima Council 20 of The Grand Chapter of Royal Arch Masons of Ohio for 50 years. He had been a 32 Degree Mason and had belonged to the Shriners. He also was a member of the AMVETS and The American Legion Post #0149.

In 1969 he started working at the Lima Sohio Refinery and retired 32 years later when it was known as Premcor Refinery.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the American Township Fire Department for their many assists.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Memorial Park Mausoleum. Pastor Gary Hohman will officiate. Military Graveside Honors will be conducted by the Wapakoneta VFW Post 8445.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Right to Life Society of Lima and Allen County.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .