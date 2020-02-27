LIMA — It is with great sadness and remembrance of a long and well-lived life, that the family of Joseph (Chow) French announces his passing on Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 at the age of 91. Chow was born on July 26th, 1928 to Nicholas and Margaret French. He served his country proudly in the US Navy from 1945 to 1946. He married Beatrice Meyer and together they had four children, David French (Janice), Nick French (Peggy), Chris French Holbein (Jim) and Sherrie French Shaffer (Donnie).

After her death, Chow remarried to Jean Baumgartner and gained two more sons, Jason Baumgartner and Chad Baumgartner. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jean French, all 6 of his children, nine grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Marie French Mooney (Pat), and several Nieces and Nephews who still call him Uncle Joey. He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Carl French (Rita) and Carm French and son-in-law, Jim Holbein.

Chow worked for the Ford Motor Company in Lima for 49 years. He was a well-known softball player, having played for various leagues in and around Lima in the position of pitcher. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and Eagles. Chow loved Football, especially the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns. He was a world class horseshoe player and later in life he loved to have friends and family over to play cornhole (and he always won).

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 12-4 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima.

Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Catholic Church in Lima, with burial following at Gethsemani Cemetery.

Donations in memoriam should be made to the Allen County Dog Warden or the . Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .