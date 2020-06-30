LIMA — Joseph L. Irvin, 94, passed away at 2:19 pm, June 29, 2020 at Lima Memorial Health System.

He was born July 25, 1925 in Columbus to Lawrence N. and J. Louise (Miller) Irvin who preceded him in death. He was married to Norma John who passed away and then married Jo Ann (Cotterman) Simerly who also passed away.

Joe retired as a sales manager for Lima Register Company, retiring in 1980 after 30 years of service. He was a former member of the Lima Noon Optimist Club and the Shriners Club, a member of Eagles Aerie # 370, a 64 year member of the Elks Lodge # 54, and the Garrett-Wykoff Chapter # 585 of the Masons.

Survivors include: a Daughter In Law, Julianne (Holten) Irvin of Cridersville; a Step Son, Paul Bruce (Vicki Lynn Lee) Simerly of Hamer, SC; a Grandson, William "Bill" (Sonia) Irvin of Cridersville; 2 Great-Granddaughters; a Great-Great-Grandson; 3 Great-Great-Granddaughters.

He was preceded in death by: a Son, Larry Lee Irvin; a Step son, Larry Joe Simerly; 2 Grandsons, Brian Irvin and Paul Bruce Simerly Jr.

Friends may call from 12:30 pm until time of services at 1:30 pm Thursday at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES SHAWNEE CHAPEL with Pastor Tim Lewis officiating, burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

