LIMA — Mr. Joseph Lee Jones, age 64, passed from this life on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at approximately 10:42 a.m. at his residence in Lima, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born on July 31, 1955 in West Point, Mississippi to the union of Wheeler and Everlena (Cooperwood) Jones; both parents preceded him in death.

On September 20, 2000 he was united in holy matrimony to Velvet V. (Ridgell) Jones she survives in Lima.

Mr. Jones, worked at Ford Motor Company for many years. He was a United States Army Veteran and he attended New Life Church International. Mr. Jones loved fishing, yardwork, barbecuing and grilling. He loved playing video games with his grandchildren.

Besides his loving wife Velvet he leaves to cherish his precious memory a son; Brian Jones of Clinton Twp., Mich. 2 step-son; Dorniko Donte Ridgell (Cynthia) of Lima and Morgan G. Smith of Clinton Twp., Mich. A daughter; Stepfonya Johnson (Timothy) of Lima. 13 grandchildren. 3 brothers; Willie Jones (Diane) and Albert Jones both of Clinton Twp., Mich. Curtis Jones of Sioux Fall, S. Dakota. 2 sisters; Bobby Pierce and Everlene Harris (Lawrence) both of Clinton Twp., Mich. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by a stepson; Jerrold Ridgell, a brother; Kenneth Jones and a sister; Betty J. Jones.

Home Going Services will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at New Life Church International with Rev. Darnell Williams, officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services also at the Church.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery

Military Rites performed by V.F.W. 1275

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

