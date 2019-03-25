RADCLIFF, Ky. — SSG (Ret.) Joseph E. Kennerson, 58, of Radcliff, KY, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, KY.

Joseph was born August 18, 1960 at St. Rita's in Lima, OH to Perry James (PJ) and Elizabeth (Betty) Kennerson. Joseph married Debra Kennerson on September 19, 1980 in Lima, OH.

He is preceded in death by his parents, PJ and Betty; his in-laws, Ab and Edna Webber; his wife, Deb and a son-in-law Robert Ruiz.

He is survived by his four children, Yvonne Ruiz of VA, TSgt Nicholas Smith (Haley) of MS, HM1 Jesse Waterfield (Andrew) of VA and Julia Kennerson of KY; nine grandchildren; and a brother, Don Kennerson of OH.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Greenlawn Cemetery in Elida, OH with military honors.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.nebfh.com.