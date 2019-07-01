LIMA — Joseph V. Kovach age 84, of Lima passed away Tuesday June 25, 2019 at St. Rita's Medical Center. He was born Nov. 26, 1934 in Detroit, MI to the late William and Anna Chizmadia Kovach. He married Donnas Wilfong McComb and she survives in Lima.

Joe graduated from Lincoln Park High School and had served in the U. S Army following Korea. He retired from Ford Motor Company after more than 55 years.

Additional survivors include children Lori Muleski of Cridersville, Joseph Vovach of Apopka, FL and Michael Kovach of York, PA, stepson Blaine (Barb) McComb of Lima, step daughter Shonda McComb of Oklahoma City, OK, a twin brother Albert Kovach of Kenosha, WI, 2 granddaughters a great grandson and 2 great granddaughters and 2 fur babies Honey Bun and Buddy.

He was preceded in death by a brother William Kovach.

No public services are planned. In lieu of flowers memorial may be given to Deb's Dogs.