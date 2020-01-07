Joseph Kreinbrink (1954 - 2020)
Service Information
Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
226 N Belmore St
Leipsic, OH
45856
(419)-943-2157
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
226 N Belmore St
Leipsic, OH 45856
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home
226 N Belmore St
Leipsic, OH 45856
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Leipsic, OH
Obituary
LEIPSIC — Joseph C. Kreinbrink, 65, formerly of Leipsic, died Monday, January 6, 2020. He was born May 31, 1954 to the late Edwin and Mary (Stechschulte) Kreinbrink. He is survived by his wife, Robin L. (Shively) Kreinbrink and his three children: Jason (Stacie) Kreinbrink of Maumee, OH; Nick (Karrie) Kreinbrink of Pickerington, OH; and Kristy (Erik) Rankin of Bloomington, IL. He is grandfather to Kayla, Kennady, Kaden and Karlee Kreinbrink; Rylee, Harry and Brady Kreinbrink; and Maddie and Lexi Rankin. Joe is also survived by his sister: Pat (Tom) Barkimer, and brother: Larry (Rita) Kreinbrink. He is preceded in death by his brother: Jerry (Judy) Kreinbrink.

A one-of-a-kind man, Joe had a dry, sarcastic sense of humor and was loved by so many. Joe enjoyed spending time with his family, working in his garden, and spoiling his grandchildren.

Joe has been a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic.

Funeral Mass will begin 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Leipsic with Father Stephen Schroeder officiating. Friends and family may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the .

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.co
Published in The Lima News from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
