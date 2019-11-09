LIMA — Mr. Joseph Eugene Clinton Meeks, III, age 31, passed from this life on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at approximately 4:11 a.m. in Cleveland, Ohio.

He was born on June 17, 1988 in Lima, Ohio to Joseph Eugene Clinton Meeks, II and Margie Louise Pritchett. In 2004 he moved to Macedonia, Ohio area to be with his Aunt Darlene Pritchett-Pitts and uncle; Jimmie Neal Pitts.

Joseph was trained in Construction and Carpentry. He was a member of New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed weight training and was an excellent auto mechanic.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory a fiancée; Marquita Jackson; a son; Joseph Eugene Eugene Clinton Meeks, IV and a daughter; Laila Lenise Meeks both of Cleveland, OH. 3 brothers; Marquez Ravon Pritchett (Monique) of Moreno Valley, CA. Tony Lee Dervontia Ackles and Lamar Meeks both of Lima. A sister; Candena Meeks of Lima. A godbrother; LeRoy Page of Lima and a godsister; Tawanna Thomas-Strong. Corbin Haithcox as his best friend

He was preceded in death by a brother; Tavares Meeks.

Home Going Services will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at New Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. C. M. Manley officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until time of services also at the church.

A memorial fundraiser has been set up to honor Joseph Meeks. Donations can be made at GoFundMe.com input Joseph Meeks into the search menu.

Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the MEEKS Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com