DELPHOS — Joseph Paul "J.P." Menster, aged 54 years, of Delphos, OH, passed away July 28, 2019, beloved son of the late Paul C. and Esther (nee Spohr), cherished brother of Pat Neuman (Reed), Karen Brust (Steven, deceased), JoAnn Christman (Bryan) and Kimberly Menster, loving uncle of Kelly, Patrick (Erin), Kit (Courtney), Robbie (Kim), Carrie, Abby, Becca and Nathan, devoted great-uncle. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of J.P. suggested to the Delphos Chapter of F.F.A., c/o Delphos Jefferson High School, 901 Wild Cat Lane, Delphos, OH 45833; or to the YMCA of Lima Ohio, 345 S. Elizabeth St., Lima, OH 45801.

Private family services and burial in All Souls Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute and celebrate the life of J.P. at THE DeJOHN-FLYNN-MYLOTT FUNERAL HOME OF SOUTH EUCLID, 4600 MAYFIELD RD. (just East of Green Rd.) FRIDAY 5-8 PM. On-line obituary and guestbook at www.DeJohnCares.com. On Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, the family will receive friends for a brunch at the Field and Stream Clubhouse, 11910 Kolter Rd., Spencerville, OH 45887 from 11 – 1 PM. All of J.P.s' friends are welcome.