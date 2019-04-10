FORT JENNINGS — Joseph J. Metzger, 62, of Fort Jennings died at 4:36 a.m. on April 9, 2019 at Lima Memorial Health System. He was born August 18, 1956 in Lima to Anthony and Mary (Rellinger) Metzger who proceeded him in death. On January 16, 1982 he married Diane Baker, she survives in Fort Jennings.

He is survived by three daughters; Bethany Metzger Maas of Fort Jennings; Danielle (Kyle) Bendele of Ottoville; and Jessica Metzger of Fort Jennings, five grandchildren; Austin Maas, Anna Bendele, Addison Bendele, Lillie Hibbard, and Aiden Dodds; five siblings; Judith (John) Washbush, of WI; Virginia (James) Miller, of Fort Jennings; Ronald (Martha) Metzger of CO; Daniel (Marilyn) Metzger of Kalida; and Michael (Melanie) Metzger of Fort Jennings.

Joseph was a mechanic for Knippen Chrysler, Delphos for over 25 years. He loved to spend time with his family, especially with his grandson Austin, fixing anything that needed it. He was the sweetest, loving man, who was willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed, even if he didn't really have the time. Joseph was a member of Pleasant View Church in Wren.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township with Pastor Jeff Millay officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Fort Jennings. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.