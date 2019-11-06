LIMA — Joseph "Joe" M. Prenezio, age 83, passed away November 5, 2019, at 11:30 pm, at the Lima Memorial Health System. Joe was born June 5, 1936 in Lima, OH, to Andrew and Virginia M. (Caprella) Prenezio who preceded him in death. Joe married Lenore L. (Venturella) Prenezio who survives in Lima, OH.

Joe was a 1954 graduate of St. John's High School in Lima. After high school he joined the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Europe during peacetime. Joe had worked at the Lima Ford Engine Plant for 30 years retiring in 1995. He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and the Eagles Aerie # 370. Joe had served on the Board of the Member One Credit Union.

In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by his children: Theresa (Donald) Staas of Lima, OH, Paula Stemen of Lima, OH and Andrea (Guy) Gallello of Findlay, OH, 6 grandchildren: Donald (Liz) Staas, Krista (Mike) Winter, Sara Stemen, Andrew Stemen, Joseph Gallello, Jenna Gallello, 4 great granddaughters: Gianna, Adelyn, Helena and Jackie, and a sister, Mary Ann Prenezio of Lima, OH. He was preceded in death by a son in-law, Scott Stemen and an infant grandson, Anthony Stemen.

There will be a private burial of cremated remains at a later date in Gethsemani Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.