SPENCERVILLE — Joseph Richard Rohrbach, 92 of Spencerville died at 11:45 am Saturday, May 16th, 2020 at his home. He was born May 15, 1928, on the family farm in Salem Township to Albert and Maude (Miller) Rohrbach. On May 9, 1948, he married Martha K. (Roeder) Rohrbach who preceded him in death on August 31, 2017. Surviving are two children, Jack A. (Sally) Rohrbach of rural St Marys and Kathy J. Fariello of St Marys; two grandsons, JustinRohrbach, Miami, Florida and Seth (Heather) Rohrbach of rural St Marys; a great-granddaughter, Hadley Rohrbach and a great-grandson, Reid Kantner; two step-grandchildren Nicholas Fariello of Lomard, Il and Melina(Jack) Waddle of Northbrook, Il; and two step-great granddaughters; Francesca Fariello and Renea Waddle and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his son in law, Michael J. Fariello; two brothers and three sisters; Lyle Rohrbach, June (Stanley) Grove, Helen (Ray) Michael, Melba (Lester) Schwartz, and Norman Rohrbach. Joe was a 1946 graduate of Spencerville High School. He retired as General Manager of Ringle Plating Corporation in Celina. He also worked at Whitney Sandblasting and Painting, Ohio Decorative Products, Lima Cement Products and engaged in farming. He was a member of the Spencerville Friends Church where he served as board member and on numerous committees. He was a former member of the Walnut Grove United Methodist Church. Lifetime member of Spencerville FFA Alumni Association. Joe's favorite pastime was working on the farm and cheering on THE Ohio State Buckeyes. In accordance with the orders of Governor Mike Dewine and the Ohio Department of Health during the coronavirus pandemic, private, family only graveside funeral rites were held at the Kossuth Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St Rita's Hospice, 959 W North St, Lima, Ohio 45805 Condolences maybe sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com The Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville was in charge of the arrangemens

Published in The Lima News from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
