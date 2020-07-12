Joseph Spencer

LIMA — Joseph Edwin Spencer, age 64 of Lima, passed at 4:36 p.m., Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Ohio State University Hospital, Columbus. He was born September 9, 1955 in Lima, Ohio to the late Marion F. and Regina M. Brown Spencer.

Joe was a very handy carpenter and a 'Jack of all trades'. He was a member of St. Gerard's Catholic Church. He will be remembered as a good care giver for his family, helping on projects, and a very generous man. He was loved, appreciated by his family, and a good hearted man.

Survivors include his 6 siblings - David Spencer of Indiana; Joan (David) Centeno of Lima; William (Rita) Spencer of Lima; Elizabeth (Doug) Miller of Bluffton; Patricia Gootee of Spencerville; and Gregory Spencer of Utah; 18 nieces and nephews, and 35 great nieces and nephews.

A private family memorial mass will be held at St. Gerard's Catholic Church in Lima.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

