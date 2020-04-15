OTTOVILLE — Joseph A. Wehri, 89 of Ottoville died at 7:53 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at The Meadows of Kalida. He was born October 15, 1930 in Kalida to the late Stephen H. and Magdalena (Korte) Wehri. On August 11, 1956 he married Mary Gerding who proceeded him in death on January 17, 2020.

He is survived by 7 children: Kathy (Bob) Mangas of Leipsic, Karl Wehri, Ed (Kathy) Wehri and Joe (Joyce) Wehri all of Ottoville, Roger (Dort) Wehri of Ft. Jennings, Karen (Ron) Wyant of Van Wert and Lisa (Terry "Fuzz") Horstman of Ottoville; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 sister, Marie Becker; and a sister-in-law, Helen Wehri. He was also preceded in death by a great-grandson, Wade Wehri; siblings, Marcellinus "Moxie" (Cindy) Wehri, Alfred (Kate) Wehri, Teresa (Bob) Rable, Pauline (Leonard) Schnipke, and John Wehri; a brother-in-law, Bud Becker; and a sister-in-law, Alma Wehri.

Joseph worked for Norm Martin Ditching, did construction work for Walter Hoehn Construction, and was a lifelong farmer. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville, where he was a parish money counter for many years. Joseph was a US Army veteran of the Korean War. He was a lifetime member of the Ottoville VFW Post 3740 and a member of the Ottawa Knights of Columbus.

Due to restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ottoville, with the Very Reverend Jerome Schetter officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ottoville, with military rites by the Ottoville VFW. However, a live streaming via Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Facebook Page will begin at 10:30 a.m., as well as broadcast over channel 71. Private visitation will be held prior to the mass.

Arrangements are under the direction of LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township.

Please consider sharing your condolences with the family through a memorial contribution to Immaculate Conception Church, a card, email or a message on our website at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.