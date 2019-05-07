SPENCERVILLE — Joseph A. Whitney, 83, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019.

He was born August 30, 1935, on the family farm to Ralph and Edna (Schamp) Whitney-Rupp. He married Linda Haughawout-Aller on November 11, 1972, who survives.

Also surviving are his children Sheryl (Mark) Henschen of New Knoxville, Mary (Toby) Strayer of Spencerville, David (Bobbi) Whitney of St. Marys, Brenda (Tim) Jones of St. Marys, Cam (Ericka) Aller of St. Marys and Mike (Robin) Whitney of St. Marys; 15 grandchildren; John (Courtney) Henschen, Doug (Emily) Henschen, Marcus Henschen, Stephanie (Jim) Henschen, Ashley (Ben) Fledderjohann, Zach (Morgan) Strayer, Emily (Shane) Judy, Jennifer (Josh) Tester, Jeff (Breana) Whitney, Madeline Jones, Lauren (Scott) Stoner, Reagan (Tyler) Goecke, Reed Aller, Ty Whitney and Trevor Whitney, 24 great grandchildren with two more by the end of the year. A brother Neal (Renee) Whitney and sister Anita Whitney. And his In-laws Nancy Inglis, Joyce (George) Ludlow, and Terry (Joan) Haughawout. He was preceded in death by a sister Carol (Steve) McMurray.

In 1953 He graduated from Memorial High School St. Marys. He was a life-long farmer, inventor, and former owner of Spencerville Implements, SI Distributing and Holland Grills Distributing. He was very active in the community serving on the Spencerville School Board, Spencerville and Ohio Young Farmers Association, Spencerville Huntington Bank Board, Buckeye Antique Tractor Club and Auglaize County Fair Board. He attended Kossuth Zion United Methodist Church. He loved traveling the US, Canada, and Mexico in his Motorhome, tractor pulling and watching his kids and grandchildren show their animals at the Auglaize County Fair. He enjoyed restoring antique tractors and tools to preserve the history of American Agriculture.

Joe and Linda enjoyed their winters in Bonita Springs, FL where he enjoyed shuffling, and restoring tractors.

Services will be held on Saturday May 11, 2018 at 11:00 am at Spencerville Trinity United Methodist Church. His brother Pastor Neal Whitney will be officiating the service. Friends and family may call from 1-8 pm on Friday May 10 at Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests and would appreciate donations in memory of Joe Whitney to Auglaize County Agricultural Society P.O. Box 437 Wapakoneta OH 45895 and Grand Lake Hospice 1122 E. Spring St St. Marys OH 45885.