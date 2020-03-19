LIMA — Joseph R. Wygal finished life on this earth at 7:25 a.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born April 14, 1946 to the late Thelma and Joseph R. Wygal, Sr. in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Brenda K. Moyer Wygal.

Other survivors include a son - Quinn Wygal of Wapakoneta; a daughter - Joanna Wygal of Lima; a brother - Tim (Wanda) Wygal of Lexington, KY; a close cousin - Mike Phipps of Atlanta, GA; a sister-in-law - Regina (Tadd) Turner of Harrod; brother-in-laws - Terry (Mary) Moyer of Sidney and Scott Moyer of SC; four nieces and six nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother-in-law - Mike Moyer.

Joe retired from the USMC after two tours of duty in Vietnam. He also retired from Honda Transmissions in Russells Point.

Joe was a Jehovah's witness and he loved studying the Bible and sharing his beliefs with others. He was faithful to his god Jehovah, his family, and his friends. He will be greatly missed.

Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, services will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah's Witnesses, 703 West Bluelick Road, Lima, Ohio 45801.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com